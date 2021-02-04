MARYVILLE, MO – The Indian Hills women’s indoor track and field squad traveled to Maryville, Missouri for the third consecutive weekend on Saturday, but this time they carried with them the highest ranking in school history as the fifth-rated Warriors took part in the Herschel Neil Invite, hosted by Northwest Missouri State.
A pair of school records were bested and Coach Brent Ewing’s competitors notched eight IHCC top-five performances all-time at the event.
“This group of women have completely re-written our record books,” Ewing said. “Several freshmen have come in and made immediate impacts… many have shown drastic improvements from their high school marks just a year ago.”
Leading the way on this day was freshman Ciara Corley. The Raytown, Missouri product returned to her home state and set the Indian Hills indoor triple jump record with an 11.02 meter leap. Corley’s effort left her just one centimeter from the national qualifying mark and earned her second-place in the competition. If not for Corley’s performance, classmate Siby Yao would be your school record holder in the triple jump as Yao also bested the previous record with a jump of 10.97 meters. Corley and Yao are currently ranked 8th and 9th in the country, respectively.
In addition to Corley’s record-setting day in the triple jump, she was also just 3 centimeters from the national qualifying mark in the high jump with a mark of 1.58 meters, good enough for fifth place.
The women’s 4x400 team continued to re-write the record books as the quartet of Termira Goods, Destiny Lottie, Kylar Brown and Kahliyah Anderson broke their own school record of 3:56.67 that they had set two week prior by nearly two full seconds, posting a mark of 3:54.71. That foursome is currently ranked No. 2 in all of the NJCAA in that event.
The Warriors dominated the 200 meter sprint at the Herschel Neil Invite as IHCC had five runners in the top 10 placings on Saturday. Freshman Kahliyah Anderson continued the blazing start to her 2021 campaign with a 25.54 clocking in the 200, which was just two-tenths off the school record set by Tyarra English-Paulson in 2018. Anderson was far from alone, however as Goods (5), Janyla Hoskins (6), Aimaya Drummond (8) and Dausauna Combs (9) all posted top-ten finishes in the 200. Hoskins, Drummond and Combs’ marks were all personal bests.
Hoskins had a solid day in the 60-meter sprint as well, as she ran the 2nd fastest mark in the event in school history, posting a 7.83-second dash, good enough for fifth overall.
Cross Country standout, Monserrat Guerrero-Chapula took her talents to the track and had what Coach Ewing called a great season-opening performance as she ran 12:18.83 in the 3,000-meter.
Vinton-Shellsburg product, Lauren Upmeyer led the throws contingent with a 5th place toss of 11.87 meters in the shot.
The Warriors were scheduled to compete this weekend at the Central Missouri’s Mule Relays in Warrensburg, Missouri, but the event has been canceled due to COVID concerns. IHCC will begin preparing for the Triton Kansas Challenge, which is hosted by Iowa Central, but will be staged at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas on Sunday, February 14.