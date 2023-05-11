Women's track and field: IHCC track takes fourth at regionals

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Freshman Jahzara Hart took home the 100-meter region championship, leading the Indian Hills women's track and field squad to a fourth-place finish at the 2023 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Division I Outdoor championships.
Hart's first-place finish highlighted a number of impressive showings for the Warrior athletes as Indian Hills totaled 59 team points. The Warriors saw three additional second-place finishes. Indian Hills finished behind first-place Iowa Western Community College, Iowa Central Community College, and Hawkeye Community College.
Hart took home top honors in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.92 seconds after placing first overall in the prelims round with a time of 11.86. Hart edged Iowa Central's Adeyah Brewster by 0.01 in a thrilling finish. Hart now owns two region championships in her freshman campaign after collecting the 200-meter title in the indoor season.
Fellow teammates Shanice Cox and Mya Hippolyte joined Hart in the team scoring in the 100 meters. Cox placed third with a time of 12.29 seconds while Hippolyte placed sixth overall with a time of 12.43.
Cox scored eight additional team points in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.16 seconds, a new personal best and tied for the second-fastest 200-meter time in school history. Adalin Robinson placed third overall in the event with a time of 24.59 seconds, also a personal-best time and fourth-best all-time in school history.
Robinson, an All-Region honoree in the indoor season, made a splash in the 400-meter dash with a new school record performance. The freshman clocked a time of 56.03 seconds to place second overall and scored eight team points for the Warriors.
Jadashia Catlin placed fourth overall behind Robinson in the 400 meters while freshman Cheyenne McGhee added a sixth-place showing. Sophomore Haleigh Hadley earned her fourth-career all-region honor after placing second overall in the women's high jump, clearing the bar at 1.68 meters to score eight team points for the Warriors.
Sophomore Lizeth Flores placed seventh overall in the women's 800-meter run to score for Indian Hills. Flores crossed the finish line in a time of 2:36.39.
The Warriors will now turn their attention to the NJCAA Outdoor National Championships in Hobbs, New Mexico at the Ross Black Field of Champions. This year's national meet is set for May 18-19.
