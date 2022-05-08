COUNCIL BLUFFS — Aliyah Simmons set a new National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Outdoor Track and Field record on her way to winning the 800-meter run title.
The Indian Hills women placed third overall at the region championship. Simmons, who has continued to set the standard at Indian Hills during her sophomore campaign, took home the region championship in the 800m after running a 2:13.80 to set a new region record.
The 2022 NJCAA Indoor National Champion and Region XI Indoor champion broke the previous record by 0.03 seconds to score 10 team points for the Warriors. Indian Hills scored 105 total team points, placing third in the region for the second straight season as one of just three teams in the seven-team meet to eclipse the 100-point mark. Indian Hills recorded 14 top-five finishes over the course of the two-day event.
Along with Simmons' title, the Warriors took home top honors in the women's 4x400-meter relay with a school record time of 3:52.15, winning by 21 seconds to score for the Warriors. The relay squad consisted of Aimaya Drummond, Kalen Pryor, Temira Goods and Simmons.
Drummond recorded a second school record in the women's 400-meter dash to place third overall with a time of 56.13. Goods placed fourth overall at 58.64 seconds followed by Kahliyah Anderson's 58.91-second fifth-place run.
The women's 200-meter dash featured a number of solid Warrior performances. Kayla McCray sprinted to a 24.00 in the prelims. In the finals, Anderson placed second overall at 24.63 followed by McCray in fourth and Goods in sixth.
Monse Guerrero placed third overall in the women's 10,000-meter run at 42.23.76. Fellow Ottumwa native Isabelle Mellin hit a new personal record in the women's 1,500-meter run at 5:21.41.
Matayah Naylor checked in at 14.5 seconds in the women's 100-meter hurdles to place fourth overall. Both Siby Yao and Haleigh Hadley excelled in the jumps for the Warriors. Yao hit a new school record in the long jump on two separate occasions at 5.84 before hitting a 6.15-meter mark in the finals to place third overall. Yao also took third in the triple jump at 11.62-meters.
Hadley scored six team points for the Warriors in the high jump after placing third overall at 1.60-meters.
The Warriors are now set for the NJCAA DI Outdoor National Championship May 19-21 at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson, Kansas.