OTTUMWA – Nothing has come easy so far this season for the Indian Hills volleyball team.
So far, the Warriors coming out ahead in multiple early-season battles with ranked opponents. Indian Hills needed five sets on Tuesday to earn a third win over a top-20 foe, returning to a Hellyer Student Life Center filled with the noise of a crowd for the first time in over 500 days earning a thrilling 20-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-17, 15-12 win over No. 16 (NJCAA DII) DMACC.
"I'd be lying if I said I didn't black out a little bit between the third and fourth sets," IHCC head volleyball coach Lyndsey Michel joked. "I knew it was going to be a typical DMACC match. You couldn't sit back. You couldn't let up. Our block wasn't where it was supposed to be at times. We made the switch from Precious Daley, who is being bothered by her knee, to Jentry Schafer. We slowed things down, served the ball better and were more aggressive down the stretch in everything we were doing."
Following a hard-fought five-set defeat at the Reiver Classic on Friday night, Indian Hills rebounded for two wins to close out the tournament on Saturday. The Warriors topped eighth-ranked Western Nebraska Community College in straight-sets and wrapped up the day with a 3-1 win over Jefferson College.
The Warriors finished the Reiver Classic with an impressive 3-1 record, including a pair of victories over nationally ranked opponents. Indian Hills took home 11 of the 16 sets played in the season-opening tournament at the Reiver Arena.
"What a fun team to be around," Michel said of the 2021 IHCC volleyball squad. "From top to bottom of the roster, everyone willingly and excitingly took care of their role for the team. We will be lethal as the year goes on and we learn to take care of the ball. We gave that fifth set away (Friday) against Utah State Eastern, but we learned from that today and really went to work to earn our own points."
In Saturday's opening match, the Warriors found themselves in a highly contested back-and-forth battle in the opening set. With a late push, Indian Hills took home the opening set over Wester Nebraska 25-22.
Western Nebraska opened up set two with a 6-5 lead, but the Warriors scored the next two points and never looked back, leading by as many as seven in the frame to win 25-22. The Cougars built a 9-3 lead in set three, but the Warriors stormed back to take a 15-14 lead.
Both sides traded rallies until a momentum-shifting block from Precious Daley sparked the team to the set win and match sweep. Daley finished the match with eight kills and 10 total blocks, including three solo stops.
South Dakota State transfer Brooke Amann led the way with nine blocks. Hennesys Lalane paced the IHCC offense with 30 assists.
The Warriors lone non-ranked foe came in the team's final match of the weekend series against Jefferson. The Vikings surprised the Warriors with a 25-21 first-set victory, but Indian Hills responded with three consecutive set wins (25-13, 25-20, 25-20) to close out the weekend.
The Warriors once again were led by Daley and Amann on the offensive front as the two combined for 22 kills. The two sophomores each posted 40 kills throughout the weekend while Daley boasted a stellar .438 hitting percentage.
Anja Vranic led the defensive effort for the Warriors with 31 digs on Saturday and 68 total for the weekend. Daley's 1.75 blocks per set through four matches ranks first in the nation while Iowa State transfer Haleigh Hadley's 1.38 blocks per set ranks fourth nationally. As a team, the Warriors rank first in the nation with 3.31 blocks per set.
Indian Hills heads west to open play in the Arizona Western Tournament. The Warriors open the tournament in Yuma against Eastern Arizona on Thursday at 4 p.m.