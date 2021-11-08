PARK CITY, KS – Kennedy Shropshire earned medalist honors for the Indian Hills women's wrestling team over the weekend as the defending Junior College National Champions opened up a new season at the Falcon Invitational hosted by Friends University on Saturday.
Three Warriors earned top-four finishes for the Warriors. Shropshire placed third in the 109-pound weight class, bouncing back to win the final two matches after suffering a semifinal-round loss, tallying four falls on the day including an opening-round pin in just 37 seconds.
In the 116-pound weight class, returning All-American Heaven-Leigh Jackson placed fourth overall after reaching the third-place match. Jackson won each of her first three matches by tech fall, winning by a combined score of 32-0, while also earning a 6-0 decision in the consolation semifinal round.
Ginamarie Ayala finished strong for the Warriors in the 155-pound weight class with a fourth-place showing. The sophomore won each of her first three matches before falling in the semifinal round, bouncing back for a 2-1 win in the consolation semifinal round.
The Indian Hills women's wrestling team will return to the mats on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Warriors will compete at the Lindenwood Open at St. Charles, Missouri.