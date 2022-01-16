YORK, NE — The Indian Hills women's wrestling squad returned to action at the York Open. Nine different Warriors competed for the top-ranked defending national champions.
Sophomore Ginamarie Ayala was the top medalist for the Warriors with a second-place finish in the 155-pound weight class. Ayala scored a fall in the opening round in just 30 seconds and followed up with a pin in the quarterfinal round in 2:01.
Ayala won by tech fall (13-3) in the semifinal round to advance to the championship before dropping a hard-fought battle to Missouri Baptist University's Tiyahna Askew with a 3-1 decision.
Sophomore Mya Turnmire recorded a fall in the 101-pound weight class. Kari German earned a fall in the 123-pound weight class.
The Warriors return to dual action with a trip to Ottawa University on Monday, Jan. 24.