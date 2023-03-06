COUNCIL BLUFFS — It's only fitting that the final match of the inaugural NJCAA women's national invitational wrestling tournament would feature two wrestlers from Indian Hills.
The Warriors, after all, have been leading the pack as a program seemingly since day one.
Elaina Bommarito capped a dominant season by winning the 235-pound title in the final match of the two-day tournament at the Mid-America Center on Saturday night, facing IHCC teammate Karla Padilla Zepeda in the championship match. Bommarito was named Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament, winning the final match of the season clinching an 11-0 win in 2:50 polishing off the Warrior women's third straight run to a national team championship.
"We actually talked about it Friday night that Karla and I might see each other in the finals," Bommarito said. "I know how good Karla is. I knew she could beat the people she had to be to get into the finals. I had it in mind we were going to be standing there together atop that podium. It's exciting and emotional to be able to compete together for a national championship and know that we're still going to be great friends afterwards no matter what the outcome.
"There was no doubt we were going to meet in the finals. It's kind of hard, but I didn't expect anything less from Elaina. We both worked really hard to get to this point," Padilla Zepada added.
Indian Hills not only won the national team title, but soared away from the competition racking up 287 points with 17 of the team's 21 wrestlers earning All-American honors. Umpqua, who matched IHCC entering the tournament with 21 wrestlers competing for the inaugural NJCAA national title, finished second with 230 points and 14 All-Americans.
"We have a great support system. We definitely have other coaches and teams being intimidated by us being so supportive of each other," Padilla Zepada said. "It says a lot about our team and how we handle things. Having everyone there in our corner gave us that motivation to push forward in all of our matches. Every match mattes to us.
"We've been shouting our lungs out this whole time shouting and cheering on every teammate that went out there to compete," Bommarito added. "We're a family. We bond really well. We'll be there for every match without anyone telling us to be there. We want to support and be there for every single person."
The Warriors were once again welcomed back to the IHCC Centerville campus on Sunday for a championship celebration, the third year in a row IHCC has brought home the top prize for junior college women's wrestling. Cole Spree was named NJCAA Women's Coach of the Year on Saturday with Bommarito, Dutchess King (101), Shammika Miranda Diaz (116) and Alondra Martinez (136) bringing home national invitational tournament individual championships.
"We're just continuing to grow this entire sport. It's exciting to be on a stage like this in just three years," Spree said. "We've kind of been the trailblazers at the junior college level. Our girls really own that and take a lot of pride in that. I think we showed that again.
"When it got a little tough, we got a little tougher. That's when good things happen."
