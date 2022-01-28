CENTERVILLE – The top-ranked junior college Indian Hills women's wrestling team scored its second victory of the year over William Penn University on Friday night. The Warriors earned a 26-17 victory at the Multi-Purpose Building, honoring 11 sophomores for their achievements and contributions to the program prior to the match.
In the second edition of the Co-Ed Clash between the two programs, the Warriors scored victories in four of the final matches to upend the Statesmen for the second time this year. Indian Hills won 38-7 in the previous meeting on Dec. 7.
The Warriors earned two forfeit victories to open the night, but fell in the next three weight classes. Alondra Rosado Martinez sparked the Warriors with a pin in the 136-pound weight class. Martinez pinned her opponent in 2:21 to give Indian Hills five points and a 17-6 lead.
Sophomore Celeste Tellez, ranked sixth in the nation, earned a 6-2 decision in the 143-pound weight class before Ginamarie Ayala earned a 4-3 decision in the 155-pound weight class to push the Warriors ahead 23-6. William Penn scored a fall in the 170-pound weight class, but second-ranked 191-pound sophomore Sofia Rubio battled to a 3-2 decision victory to cap the night for the Warriors.
The now-annual CoEd Clash began in 2021 as the men and women of both Indian Hills and William Penn competed against one another on the same night. The IHCC women sophomore class recognized on Friday included Ayala, Annalease Barraz, Chloe Clemons, Kari German, Heaven-Leigh Jackson, Jamesa Robinson, Rubio, Tellez, Angelique Torres, Mya Turnmire and Brittney Zenteno.
The Warriors will now prepare for the upcoming Junior College National Championships, set for Feb. 19-20 in Roseburg, Oregon.