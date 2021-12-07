OSKALOOSA – The Indian Hills women's wrestling tam kicked off its dual schedule with an impressive road victory at William Penn University on Tuesday night. The Warriors topped the Statesmen 38-7 in its first dual action of the year.
The Warriors opened the night with a pair of forfeit wins before defending junior college national champion Heaven-Leigh Jackson took the mat and put Indian Hills up 13-1 with an 8-4 decision in the 116-pound weight class over Catherine Steinkamp.
Angelique Torres scored the Warriors' first fall of the night in the 130-pound weight class in 61 seconds over Lydia Nelson to put IHCC up 18-5. Alondra Rosado Martinez followed up in the 136-pound weight class with a 10-0 tech fall over Gwendolyn Grimes, putting the match out of reach midway through the contest.
Celeste Tellez earned a pin against Ashleigh Denny in 5:46, earning five team points for the Warriors in the 143-pound weight class. Ginamarie Ayala was victorious in the 155-pound weight class with an impressive 14-6 decision over Toyia Griffin, giving Indian Hills 30 team points.
Lynexa Adams pinned Andrea Smith in the 170-pound weight class in 2:47. Defending junior college national champion Sofia Rubio won the 191-pound bout over Samantha Ruano on criteria with the score tied at 4-4.
Tuesday night's victory comes almost one year to the date after the Warriors fell to William Penn in its inaugural season. The Indian Hills women will host the program's first-ever home duals on Saturday hosting Iowa Western, Hastings and Chadron State at 2 p.m.
Prior to the dual at Multipurpose building on IHCC's Centerville campus, the Warrior women's wrestling team will be presented with their national championship rings from a year ago. The ceremony will take place at 1:45 p.m.