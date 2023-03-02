OSKALOOSA – Tucker Black has an interesting description of his third season at the helm of the William Penn women's wrestling program.
"It's weddings and funerals," Black said. "You get to see some girls make some big breakthroughs and you're so happy and thrilled for them. There are so many small victories you see as a head coach that the spectators don't get to see because they don't get to see the battles in the wrestling room.
"You also see some girls get their hearts broken. It breaks your heart as their coach to not see those girls wrestle up to their ability. It's a mixed bag of results and you try to take it all with a grain of salt."
The William Penn women's wrestling team will have four qualifiers competing in the inaugural NAIA women's wrestling national tournament. Mami Selemani (123) and Catherine Steinkamp (116) qualified automatically on Saturday as the Statesmen played host for the first time to the Heart of America Athletic Conference women's wrestling championships while Brittany Cotter (116) and Kylee Eastwood (170) earned at-large bids to nationals.
"With the setting being what it was, the girls all seemed to show up and wrestle hard," Black said. "There's always a little bit of a home field advantage. You've got more people over on the sidelines rooting for you when you wrestle at home.
"The girls really liked being able to sleep in their own beds and wrestle on their own mats. It was a good experience for them."
William Penn placed seventh overall with 50.5 points in a tournament that featured some of the best wrestlers in the country. Grand View, the second-ranked team in the country, won the team crown with 191.5 points with 12 wrestlers collecting automatic national tournament bids including four Heart of American individual champions.
"There's no doubt the Heart of America is the best conference in the country for women's wrestling at this level," Black said. "We didn't finish very high in the standings, but I'm seeing girls wrestle way about their ability. That's really encouraging. We've taken a lot of girls that aren't blue-chip recruits and they're out there wrestling the best athletes in the nation."
The NAIA transitioned women's wrestling this year from Invitational to Championship status, meaning Selemani and Steinkamp are the first two official national qualifiers in the three-year history of the William Penn women's wrestling program. Selemani placed fourth at 123 pounds with a 4-2 record, tallying three technical falls to earn a spot in the 'true' fourth-place match against Allison Hynes of Central Methodist.
In that bout, the William Penn junior defeated Hynes 7-2 to earn her national tournament bid. Steinkamp went 2-2 on the day at 116 pounds, including a bittersweet 7-0 decision over Cotter in the fifth-place match that secured her berth to nationals.
At 123 pounds, Grecia Martinez notched a pair of falls for William Penn while Cotter had one technical fall, ultimately joining Steinkamp in the NAIA national tournament 123-pound field The Statesmen duo of 155-pounder Payge Fuller and 170-pounder Eastwood both pinned one opponent as each finished sixth at the championship with Eastwood joining the field headed to nationals to be held Mar. 10-11 in Fargo, North Dakota.
"I have high expectations for myself and for my girls," Black said. "We've fallen short of some of those expectations, but we've also made adjustments and tried to put things in perspective. When you put things in perspective, you can see that we have a solid group of girls here.
"I don't think that the biggest jumps and the biggest gains were reflected this year. We lost a couple of good wrestlers. We've dealt with some physical attrition. Through that, we've still got girls out there competing and working hard. We've got girls that will battle for each other. I'm grateful for that and I think that sets us up for a lot of future success."
Black has been building the women's wrestling program from the ground up at William Penn as the program's only head coach. The former Iowa High School state champion at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and NJCAA All-American at NIACC has used that personal success on the mat to find success as a coach.
"It's the best experience in the world. I'm only four years removed from being out there as an athlete. I know the heartbreak and frustration that comes with this sport," Black said. "We're going to reassess things, take our qualifiers to Fargo and have a dang good national tournament."
This year was also the first full year for Black to have a key full-time addition to his coaching staff. Megan Black-Campion, Tucker's older sister and the first female to place at the Iowa High School state wrestling tournament, brings an extra set of eyes and a personal touch to the program having competed and thrived for several years at several levels of women's wrestling.
"She jumped in a little bit last season. It's been fun having her on the staff for the whole season this year," Tucker Black said. "She's able to see things from a different point of view and is able to see things I don't see in the moment. She can be a good cop when I'm a bad cop. The girls love her. We're really thankful that she's part of the program."
