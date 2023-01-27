Women's wrestling: Top-ranked Warriors topple Tritons on Sophomore Night

CENTERVILLE — Country strong.
That's how Indian Hills head wrestling coach Cole Spree describes freshman Kaitlyn Hain.
Just in case anyone was in need of a demonstration, Hain provided one on Tuesday during a 34-19 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference dual win over Iowa Central. Just over a minute into a 143-pound match with Princess Altsisi, Hain powered up off the mat with a double leg secured picking up and powering Altsisi to the mat before wrapping up the fall in 91 seconds.
"She's a country girl that has a lot of strength," Spree said of Hain. "I'm proud of her. She needed that."
After hitting the most impressive move of the night, Hain spent the rest of the night joining her Warrior teammates in cheering on fellow IHCC wrestlers to wins in three of the final four matches. Top-ranked Indian Hills secured a 34-19 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win over fifth-ranked Iowa Central, improving to 6-1-1 overall in duals this season.
"My favorite thing to do is to scream and be weird over there rooting for the rest of the girls," Hain said. "I was out for about a month-and-a-half before winter break. That was my favorite part was going to the tournament and cheering my teammates on."
There was a lot to cheer for on Wednesday as the Warriors honored eight sophomore wrestlers. Alondra Rosado Martinez and Liannette Ortiz, both second-ranked sophomores for IHCC, scored falls on Sophomore Night.
While Rosado Martinez dominated Hallie Hood at 136 pounds, putting away third fall of the dual in less than two minutes, Ortiz had to fight from behind in top-five battle with fourth-ranked Rodiat Adedybtab. Trailing 7-0 in the second period, Ortiz was able to catch Adedybtab off a restart and worked her way into securing the pin with 2:11 left in the match.
"She (Adedybtab) had good head position the whole time, so I had to figure out a way that I could overcome that," Ortiz said. "I just had to wrestle to the end. I was telling my coaches in between periods that I just couldn't get to my shots. They told me to just wrestle. I know how to wrestle. The match is not over until the time runs out.
"I was just an arm drag into a throw. I was just a little bit quicker than her."
Rosado Martinez, Ortiz, Kennedy Shropshire, Lynexa Adams, Malachite Chunn, Malia Cook, Suravieve Robertson and Erma Williams were all honored before the match as the eight sophomore members of the reigning two-time junior college national champions. Future sophomores, like Hain, shined the brightest on Wednesday in the team's final home dual of the regular season.
"We are very young. Most of the girls in the line-up right now are first-year wrestlers," Spree said. "It's all about figuring out our identity. We're figuring out how to wrestle at the collegiate level. We're slowly making that transition."
Dutchess King, the nation's top-ranked wrestler at 101 pounds, made quick work of Alexandria Buce scoring the opening fall of the dual for the Warriors in just under a minute. Shammika Miranda, the top-ranked wrestler at 116 pounds, clinched a 10-0 tech fall in one period for Indian Hills over Kailyn Younger earning another impressive win for an IHCC freshman.
"I can remember two years ago and I see a lot of similarities in that team and this year's team," said Spree, referencing the first Indian Hills women's wrestling team to win a junior college national championship in 2021. "We were so lost at a point that season, then we weren't as lost as the season continued. We got a little less lost throughout the season and, all of sudden at the end of the season, it started happening for us."
Ranked freshmen Yaracely Saenz (sixth at 170), Tiffany White (fourth at 191) and Karla Padilla Zepeda (second at 235) polished off the dual win for the IHCC scoring falls against the Tritons. After competing in the Co-Ed Clash on Friday at William Penn as the Courier went to press, the top-ranked Warrior women will wrap up the regular season with an ICCAC dual next Wednesday night at NIACC.
"We've got people watching back home. We've got to show off a little bit," Hein said.
