OSKALOOSA – Third-ranked Indian Hills avenged one of its two dual losses on the season as the Warrior women's wrestling program defeated William Penn, 33-5 at the Penn Activities Center.
IHCC (3-2) was narrowly defeated by the Lady Statesmen on criteria back on Dec. 9 in Oskaloosa. There was no doubt about the outcome in the rematch after the Warriors appeared to win the first dual with William Penn last month.
"We spoke to the kids about two things prior to the meet. We asked that they go out have fun and perform. If they did this we would be alright with whatever the results were," said IHCC head wrestling coach Cole Spree. "It was clear that these two things happened and fortunately the results leaned in our favor."
Spree’s competitors took four of the five contested matches with pins notched by Heaven-Leigh Jackson (109) and Brittney Zenteno (170) and technical falls collected by Angelique Torres (130) and Sofia Rubio (191).
"The performance of the night goes to Angie Torres," Spree added. "She was able to score revenge on an individual that pinned her earlier in the year. To go from getting pinned to collecting a technical fall, we love to see that kind of turnaround to win in dominating fashion."
Three other Warrior women picked up wins by forfeit as Jamesa Robinson (116), Alondra Martinez-Rosado (136) and Ginamarie Santiago (155) added the IHCC totals.
William Penn’s lone victory came at 143 pounds as the Lady Statesmen’s Joylynn Wegman pinned Celeste Tellez in the first period.
IHCC will be back in action on Saturday as the Warriors travel to Des Moines to take part in the Grand View Tournament.