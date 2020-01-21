DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School wrestling team won five matches, but the Bulldogs spotted Des Moines Lincoln a 30-point lead in a 51-22 CIML Metro setback Tuesday.
Lincoln won the first five matches, all six-point wins, to take a 30-0 lead, and that was more than enough for the Railsplitters to cruise to the win.
Corbin Grace broke Lincoln’s run of wins, as he picked up an 8-0 major decision at 113 pounds. Mikey Cain added an 11-1 win at 125, while Sayar Aung picked up a 6-4 victory over David Gonzalez with a takedown in sudden death.
Reese Jones earned a 15-0 technical fall over Austin Eiskant at 145, and Trevor Summers pinned Conner Julius in 3:59 at 160.
Ottumwa competes in a double dual against Wayne and Centerville Thursday in Centerville.