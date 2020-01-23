Wrestling: Panthers edge Trojans on final match

FAIRFIELD — The scenario played out just as Fairfield High School wrestling coach Steve Miller envisioned.
The finish did not.
The Trojans led Mount Pleasant by two points with one match to go, but the Panthers' Casey Coleman started fast and held on to defeat Jonah Cooper at 120 pounds and give Mount Pleasant a 34-33 Southeast Conference dual meet win Thursday on the Trojans' Senior Night.
"It was the perfect plan, but we just didn't execute it fully. We gave it away," Miller said. "Granted, there were a lot of good things tonight, but wrestling doesn't love anyone, and sometimes it's just not fair."
Indeed, Miller performed some gymnastics with his lineup. Seven wrestlers either filled in spots or were bumped up a class, and there were mixed results in a dual meet that was back-and-forth all night.
One of the better matches came at 182, where Caleb Heisel was bumped up two weight classes and pinned Mount Pleasant's Isaac Jerrel at 3:34. Heisel, along with Cooper, was competed in their final home regular-season dual.
"Going up two classes is a big deal. It's a different style of wrestling because the other guy is stronger and shots aren't the same" Miller said. "We ask a lot of Caleb and I'm proud of what he did."
Another tough match was at 195, with Grady Flynn pulling out a 4-3 win over Trevor Wellington and giving Fairfield a 24-19 lead. Flynn surrendered a quick takedown, battled within a point after two periods, then took a 4-2 lead with 1:20 left before hanging on for the win.
"That was his best match of the year," Miller said. "He kept battling every period to get back in it. That win really put us in the meet."
Logan Adam dominated his 145-pound match with Tyler Raub, taking a 5-1 lead through two periods and finishing with an 8-1 win.
The teams traded forfeits late, but Zach Westercamp's 2-0 win over Bowen Davis, in which he scored both points on a first-period takedown, put the Trojans on the cusp of a win against one of their biggest rivals.
Coleman had other ideas, as he took down Cooper twice in the opening period and maintained his advantage for a 9-4 win to rally the Panthers to the dual win.
"Coleman is a good wrestler, and we're all about closing gaps against some of the guys we've lost to," Miller said. "When you're a senior, you kind of want that last match to come down to you. It just didn't work out for Jonah tonight."
Fairfield has improved since the season started, but the Trojans have holes in their lineup, which forced Miller to shuffle wrestlers into spots that are unfamiliar.
"We try to put the guys in the best opportunity to win," he said. "A lot of them are wrestling above their normal weight class. We thought Arya Patel (170) had a good chance to win his match, but he rolled an ankle early.
"We improve every time out."
The Trojans compete in the Williamsburg tournament Saturday.
at Fairfield
Mount Pleasant 34, Fairfield 33
126 — Corbin Broeker (M) maj. dec. Cohyn Roach, 10-2. 132 — Brecken Courtright (F) won by forfeit. 138 — Gannon McNamee (M) pin Dagan Burnett, 5:33. 145 — Logan Adam (F) dec. Tyler Raub, 8-1. 152 — Dalton Mondia (F) won by forfeit. 160 — Jaden Davis (M) dec. Peyton Cline, 5-0. 170 — Dylan Cowick (M) pin Arya Patel, 1:36. 182 — Caleb Heisel (F) pin Isaac Jerrel, 3:34. 195 — Grady Flynn (F) dec. Trevor Wellington, 4-3. 220 — Samuel Carrasco (F) won by forfeit. 285 — Cesar Castellanos (F) won by forfeit. 106 — Abby Blint (M) won by forfeit. 113 — Zach Westercamp (F) dec. Bowen Davis, 2-0. 120 — Carson Coleman (M) dec. Jonah Cooper, 9-4.