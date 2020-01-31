PLEASANT HILL — Trevor Summers won a pair of matches at 160 pounds to place fourth for the Ottumwa High School wrestling team at Friday's CIML Invitational at Southeast Polk High School.
Summers (27-7) opened with pins in the first and second rounds, but dropped a hard-fought 5-3 decision to Dowling Catholic's Max Derry in the semifinals. Summers then lost 11-6 in the third-place finish.
Brody Slack finished sixth for the Bulldogs at 195, winning by fall in the second round of consolations, then picking up a 1-0 win over Des Moines Lincoln's Roscoe Lewis as an escape four seconds in the second period held up as the difference.
Chris Luedtke (106) and Zachary Shoemaker (138) each finished seventh, with Luedtke winning his seventh-place match by fall in 47 seconds. Shoemaker went 3-2 in the tournament, with a pin and two wins by medical forfeit rounding out his day.
Both Mikey Cain (126) and Sayar Aung (132) were eighth, which each picking up a win in the second round of consolations.
Ottumwa finished 13th as a team with 45 points. Southeast Polk dominated the field, scoring 266 to easily outdistance runner-up Ankeny Centennial (193).
The Bulldogs have two weeks off before competing in the Class 3A district meet at Des Moines East on Feb. 15.