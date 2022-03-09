OTTUMWA – In her last Iowa State YMCA Championship swimming meet, Leah Chelgren had no expectations.
"I had influenza and a sinus infection literally a week ago," Chelgren said. "I wasn't able to practice very much because I was still recovering. I even told my mom that I've already accepted that I might not do my best, but I'm going to go out and try my hardest."
As it turns out, that's all Chelgren needed to do to finally bring home her first YMCA state title. In fact, Chelgren brought home three winning girls backstroke championships in the 13-21 year-old 50-yard race (28.77), the 15-21 year-old 100-yard swim (1:00.63) and the 12-21 year-old 200-yard event (2:13.15) this past Sunday at the Linda Bloom Natatorium in Marshalltown.
"Swimming is one of those sports where anything can happen at any moment," Chelgren said. "That's the proof right there. I've been to meets where I've been nervous out of my mind and worry about messing up every little thing. Your mind gets scattered and you're not having any fun. It's just a mess. When you can get into that mindset of just going out to do your best and don't worry about the results, that really helps calm you down and allows you to think straight as you're swimming."
Chelgren was one of four members of the Ottumwa Hurricanes to win a race at the YMCA state meet over the weekend. Jonathan Miller brought home the first two state titles on Saturday during the boys competition, winning the 13-14 year-old 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.14 and 100-yard breaststroke in 1:05.68, bringing the soon-to-be Ottumwa Bulldogs' total to five state YMCA titles won in the past three years.
"I think I was more proud of the backstroke. I just about broke a minute," Miller said. "It was good competition. It feels even better to win state titles this year. I'm at the bottom of my age group. I can't wait to see what I can do next year when I'm at the top of the group."
It's been a big year already for Miller, which began back in January with the opportunity to swim with the USA Midwest All-Stars. Big things still await for Miller, who will be entering his freshman year of high school and figures to be a key addition to the Ottumwa High School boys swimming team.
"It was amazing getting to swim with the Midwest All-Stars. There were so many people there that were so fast," Miller said. "I think all of that has helped me a lot. When I have more competition, I have more motivation to go faster. I've also got to work with some of the high school swimmers. It's a completely different level of swimming, but everyone on that team is so nice. It's going to be really fun to be a part of the high school team."
Miller's two YMCA state titles on Saturday were followed by three more state titles won on Sunday by Piper Gevock. After winning two state titles two years ago, Gevock picked up three wins among 9-10 year-old girls finishing first in the 100-yard individual medley (1:13.15), 100-yard freestyle (1:04.05) and 200-yard freestyle (2:18.66).
"That was my goal going up there," Gevock said. "I was pretty excited. It was pretty close on the 200 free. Everyone really swam well. I was actually a little more nervous going up there. I just tried to remember that I've put in a lot of work at practice. If you put in the work, the results will show."
It was a busy weekend overall for the Gevock family with Ashton Gevock placing in the top four of three individual races, including a second-place swim in the boys 13-21 year-old 50-yard backstroke (29.34) and a fourth-place swim with Miller, Kyle and Nathan Calhoun in the 15-21 year-old 200-yard medley relay (1:53.04). Trinity and Charley Gevock also swam in a pair of relays, part of a busy day for Trinity Gevock that included seven state swims with second-place finishes in the 8-and-under 25-yard (21.53) and 50-yard (47.7) breaststrokes.
As a team, the Hurricanes placed fourth in the state meet among Division III teams with 467.5 points. The total was the eighth-most among the 24 programs across the state that competed in Marshalltown and sets up a busy slate for many of the Hurricanes competing in multiple events at the North Central regional meet in Des Moines Mar. 18-20.
"I'm really excited. It doesn't matter if I win. It just matters if I do good," said Trinity Gevock, who will be competing in seven different events at regionals. "I've been swimming since I was 3-years-old. I couldn't really swim that much, but I started so I could be really good. Now, I am."
The Morrison family will also be busy once again at regionals after Penelope, Daphanie, Lillyann and Jack all competed for the Hurricanes in multiple events at state. Penelope Morrison won perhaps the most exciting race on Sunday, taking the 9-10 year-old 50-yard freestyle in 30.1 seconds finishing first in a race where the top four swimmers were separated by 0.26 seconds.
"I was pretty happy to see my mom and my sister cheering me on after I won," Morrison said. "I didn't think I was going to get it. There was a girl that was ranked ahead of me that had a time way faster than mine. I got out of the water and was amazed that I got it."