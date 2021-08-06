OTTUMWA – It's just about that time.
Time to strap on the shoulder pads. Time to lace up the cleats. Time to slide on that helmet.
It's just about time to kickoff another football season.
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottumwa kicked off the youth football season with a primetime camp at Schafer Stadium. Almost 80 youth athletes took part in drills taught by OHS football coaches and players as several parents watched on from the stands.
With the first day of Ottumwa High School football practice just three days away, football season is definitely in the air. Brian Goodvin, who will get his third season as head coach of the Bulldogs officially underway on Monday, is happy to have a sense of normalcy back and plenty of excited players from a variety of age groups ready to kick off a new year of football.
"We head Football 101 for the mothers of players (on Thursday), which is something else we didn't get the chance to do last year," Goodvin said. "This is a huge night for our program to get these kids out here running around playing football, having fun and getting excited for the season. It hopefully leads to many of these same kids being inspired to be Bulldogs themselves one day."
The camp included almost 40 participants for the upcoming OYFL season as well as over 30 players that plan on being part of the Evans Middle School football season. For Goodvin, it's a sign that Ottumwa football has the participation in place to begin something of a resurrection for a program that is seeking its first winning season in over a decade heading into the 2021 campaign.
"We're struggling once again with numbers on the high school varsity level, but I know Coach (Doug) McAntyre and the (Evans) middle school staff have been working non-stop to get the numbers up at that level," Goodvin said. "Our seventh, eighth and ninth-graders will all have really good football numbers this year. That's a tribute to those coaches beating the bushes and going up and down the hallways to get the kids out. It'll be our job to keep them going."
As was the case two years ago, Ottumwa football players became coaches for one night running the stations that many will be going through on Monday, the first official day of practice in Iowa for the upcoming high school football season. Youth players learned how to block, how to tackle, how to run routes, how to recover fumbles and how to hand off on running plays.
"Our high school kids did a great job coming out to work with the youth. It was a successful night for everyone involved with football in Ottumwa," Goodvin said. "They've done a super job giving back to the younger kids. They understand those kids are looking up to them. They put on that Bulldog jersey walking around on the field, they've got kids admire what they're doing and want to be here themselves some day. It was a great chance to pass along the lessons they've been learning all along."
Only time will tell when it comes to seeing how a night like Friday night's youth football camp will translate to the future growth of Ottumwa High School football. If it was any indication, the turnaround for the Bulldogs could be coming sooner rather than later.
"It's headed in the right direction. We've got about seven seniors this year. That class was at 13 players as freshmen," Goodvin said. "This year's freshman class has around 30 players out for football. If you keep those percentages about the same, we're looking at having 20-25 seniors leading our team.
"It's very encouraging. Those are the numbers we're looking at keeping each year. We've got a similar number of players out in seventh and eighth grade. Hopefully, we can stack some numbers together and get things turned around."
Ottumwa youth football will be holding registrations for the upcoming season each Sunday (Aug. 8, 15 and 22) at Schafer Stadium starting each day at 1 p.m. Practice for the upcoming OYFL season begins at Schafer Stadium on Monday, Aug. 23, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Evans Middle School sign-ups will continue with the Bulldog Bash coming up on Aug. 19. Practices for Evans Middle School football begin following the first day of school on Aug. 23.
As for the Ottumwa Bulldogs, practices that start on Monday will lead up to a preseason scrimmage with Mount Pleasant at Schafer Stadium on Friday, Aug. 20. One week later, Ottumwa returns to the home gridiron to host Oskaloosa in the 2021 regular-season opener on Aug. 27.