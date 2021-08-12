OTTUMWA – What Bob Moreland started in 1976, Michael Wetrich is trying to continue in 2021.
The former state champion and Class 4A golfer of the year has gone from pupil to teacher, starting of junior golf lessons this summer out at Fox Run Golf Course. The five-week clinic provided young golfers ages 6-12 a chance to be introduced to the game and work on their skills in hopes of growing the game in a community that has produced plenty of great talent over the decades.
"It's definitely a game that you can play forever," Wetrich said. "Bob Moreland had a wonderful junior golf program out at the country club for years. It developed wonderful players for a long time. I would love to get this program growing back to what Bob and Lynda used to do for kids by making it something kids look forward to each year. That really transfer into success at the high school level here in town.
"Ottumwa golf has been very successful for the past 40-50 years. It's been pretty top notch on a state level. We want to help the program get back to that point."
Wetrich, of course, helped add to that successful tradition leading OHS to the 2008 state team championship as a junior. Kyle Creamer, another homegrown product of the sport, it hoping to nuture that winning tradition as the current Bulldog head boys golf coach.
"Looking out here and seeing all these kids taking part in the clinic is awesome. We were hoping to get something going over the past few years," Creamer said. "Growing up here, it was something you did coming out here with your parents at 5 or 6-years-old. You would hear about the camps that Bob Moreland had. We're fortunate to have Michael back picking up that tradition."
Young golfers spent each Tuesday during the five weeks mastering a golf grip, how to swing, putting, how to chip and an introduction to both rules and golf etiquette. Course play goals included practicing golf etiquette, learning how to keep score, practicing golf skills and having fun.
"I think the kids were just excited to get out and do something with their friends," Wetrich said. "It's amazing how much better the kids were able to get in just five weeks. There were suttle improvements they would make each week. It was good for them. I think this is something that we've started that, hopefully, these kids will continue to do. Hopefully, we'll continue to get these kids to come back."
Besides having success at the high school level, Ottumwa natives have continued to thrive on the course for several years after graduating OHS. Wetrich himself went on to play golf at Northern Iowa before returning home, shattering the Fox Run course record with an 18-hole score of 61 back in 2012.
Matthew Walker, who would follow in Wetrich's footsteps by winning a pair of state golf titles doing so individually in 2012 and 2014, went on to play for the University of Iowa before winning the Iowa Open in 2019 on the way to turning professional. This past summer, Ottumwa native Mike Ketcham qualified for the first time for the U.S. Senior Open crediting the lessons learned growing up playing the game on the same country club course where Wetrich hosted this year's junior clinic.
"Bob and Lynda Moreland had a huge impact on my career. They had one of the best junior golf programs in the state, if not the country," Ketcham said. "It afforded people like myself to basically spend all day at the golf course."
Creamer, who hopes to coach the next state championship team or individuals as OHS head boys golf coach, also got to experience the joy of the clinic personally with his children, Piper and Kobe, taking part in the five-week clinic.
"My daughter is 6-years-old now and she's really into it. Everytime we come home from the course, she starts asking me when we're going to go again," Creamer said. "It's one of those things you hope your kids grow up loving. It's something they can do their whole lives. As a parent, it's great to see the smiles on their faces after they play."