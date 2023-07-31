OTTUMWA — Luke Nicholson just picked up a tennis racket earlier this summer.
He had just started playing when he learned about the fifth-annual Dan Staggs Tournament.
Nicholson's reaction?
"Sure. I'll do that."
Nicholson's first competitive tennis matches resulted in his first two wins and his first championship trophy on Saturday. Playing in the 14-and-under division, Nicholson won 8-0 over Charles Smith and 8-1 over Brennan Spurgeon making a very successful debut winning the first of multiple trophies that will be handed out throughout this week at Jon Kneen Courts in what is quickly becoming a summertime tradition in continuing to grow the sport much as Staggs did during his hall-of-fame career as an Ottumwa High School coach and teacher.
"We just have to keep bringing more and more young guys along," said Mark Hanson, who has carried on the mission of Staggs both as an OHS instructor, former tennis coach and current tournament organizer. "To be able to build a program at the high school and be good enough to compete with some of the biggest and best programs in the state, we have to have kids playing now. When they get to a certain level, we have to take them to summer tournaments all around the state."
It's not just longtime tennis instructors like Hanson and Doug Pumroy that have continued to develop the passion for the sport. Former pupils like Logan Storto, Trey and Quintin Hull have been giving lessons to young players down on the courts across the street from the Bridge View Center.
"We'll actually have more and more young people in this tournament next year because of those lessons," Hanson said. "I believe we have kids now that want to play and are hungry for it. Hopefully, they're all anxious to become Ottumwa Bulldogs some day."
Storto earned his second Dan Staggs Tournament title on Sunday afternoon, sweeping Jarrett Wellings 6-0 and 6-1 in the 18-and-under division final. Storto, who needed three sets and over three hours to outlast Fernando Guerrero for the 14-and-under title in 2020, lost just three games in three matches over the weekend.
"I was just confident with most of my choices out there," Storto said. "Doug and Mark have been helping me a lot. They're great coaches. It just shows that I can keep getting better and continue to compete against better players."
Both Storto and Wellings will put their skills to the test in the men's open. Speaking to the home-grown popularity of the sport, 18 men will compete for the championship.
"I look forward to being a part of this every year," Wellings, who wrapped his senior season of OHS tennis back in May, said. "I haven't been able to play it much lately because of baseball. It's always a great way to wind up the summer."
Wellings and Storto are just two of six members of this past season's Ottumwa Bulldog tennis team that will be participating in the men's tournament led by top seed Toby Schmidt, the No. 1 singles player for OHS over the past two seasons. Several former Ottumwa standouts including the Hull brothers, Clayton Ferguson and Austen Merrill will also be part of the field.
"It's going to be great to see so many familiar faces that I haven't seen in awhile," Wellings said. "It's a good time and everybody makes being part of this sport so enjoyable. Mr. Hanson puts a lot of work into it. Every time I'm here for summer going forward, if I'm in town I'll be here to play in this tournament."
Besides the older players the continue to come back for the tournament, young players like Nicholson and Smith have just started to develop a similar passion for the game. Like Nicholson, Smith just started playing tennis this summer and showed throughout Saturday how much he's enjoying playing running all around the court going after every ball with plenty of energy to spare even after taking part in 22 games during a hot and humid afternoon.
"It was really fun. I really like the volleys," Smith said. "I think I'm hooked. I think I'm going to continue playing tennis."
In what is becoming something of a tradition at the Dan Staggs Tournament, there were a few marathon matches on the opening day this weekend. Caleb Zeigler spent nearly five combined hours on the court outlasting Marcus Storto in a three-set, three-hour epic of their own winning 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals before nearly pushing Wellings to a third and decisive set in the semifinals ultimately falling 6-2 and 7-5.
"That really wore me out. I think I'm ready for a long nap," Zeigler said. "I've been working really hard and I came into this wanting to put up a fight. I did that and I'm really proud."
Zeigler and Moses Merrill, the 18-and-under consolation bracket winner, opened the men's division portion of the Staggs Tournament on Monday. Six players are also set to compete for the women's division title including former 18-and-under champion Monse Guerrero as well as current OHS head girls tennis coach Leanna White.
"I don't hand-pick the draw, but we try to put players together that will have good matches," Hanson said. "I didn't know they'd be this good this early in the tournament. That just speaks to how much these players love to compete."
