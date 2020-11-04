OTTUMWA – When it comes to the upcoming wrestling season, Jeremy Frueh is definitely anxious.
This year, however, it's not about the talent level of the wrestlers that will be a part of the Ottumwa youth or high school teams. It's about the challenges in store for the programs preparing for a season that will truly be unlike any other as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues across the world.
Due to new health and safety guidelines, the Ottumwa youth wrestling program is going to have to call the YMCA home at least throughout the remainder of 2020. The first night of sign-ups for the upcoming season were held on Wednesday night in the main gymnasium with plans in place to open practice Monday at the YMCA starting at 5:30 p.m.
"We're going to be over here because we can't do anything right now at the schools," Frueh said on Wednesday at the Ottumwa YMCA during the first night of sign-ups. "There are no youth sports allowed at the schools. Depending on our numbers, which are going to be lower this year, we'll be able to go into the smaller gym to practice. There's a big garage door back there we can bring our mats in.
"It's crazy. I'm getting a little bit of anxiety thinking about everything we have to do this season, but I would rather do all those things and have a season than going through the alternative."
That alternative certainly seemed like a real possibility just a few months ago as wrestling on any level across the country seemed impossible to pull off in the midst of a pandemic. After making it through the summer and fall sports seasons, in particular with football and volleyball seasons being held, the state of Iowa is moving forward with plans to allow wrestling seasons at all levels to be held with Ottumwa High School wrestling practice slated to begin on Nov. 16.
"We're hoping that, maybe by the first of the year, we can bring the youth wrestlers back to our wrestling room at the high school," Frueh said. "It's going to be a wild year. There's going to be a lot of moving mats going back and forth from practice to meets. There are a lot of strict guidelines we have to follow, but we haven't heard about any tournament cancellations. We're excited to prepare for the season, whatever it looks like."
One new look for the youth wrestling program will be the man leading the charge, former OHS state placewinner Isaiah Cox. The winningest wrestler in the history of the Bulldog program with 149 victories will be teaching potential future Bulldog wrestling stars the basics of the sport.
"This was always the plan for me. I always wanted to give back to the people that helped me," Cox said. "It's really important to teach these kids and showing them how to grow. I didn't get to start at this age. I started out right during high school. Getting to teach these kids and being able to learn from me is an awesome feeling."
Sign-ups will continue on Thursday from 5-6:30 p.m. Practices for youth wrestling will be held at the Ottumwa YMCA on Mondays and Thursdays starting each day at 5:30 p.m.
The Alpha Dogs travel team will practice on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Practices for the Alpha Dogs will be on Tuesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. On Thursday, the Alpha Dogs will practice from 6:15-7:45 p.m.