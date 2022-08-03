OTTUMWA – Less than two weeks after claiming her fifth Greater Ottumwa City Golf women's championship, Janice Zeller captured the Cedar Creek women's golf league title finishing the 18-hole, two-week tournament in first place in the first flight on Tuesday.
Players in the league opened play on back nine on July 26 before finishing play on Tuesday on the front nine at Cedar Creek.
First flight standings:
Champion - Janice Zeller.
2nd Place - Leann Price.
3rd Place - Susie Wilson.
4th Place - Luann Swanson.
Second flight standings:
1st - Ann Allison.
2nd - Lea Ann Mercer.
3rd - Deb Carlson.
4th - Marilyn Stempel.
Third flight standings:
1st - Kathy Courtney.
2nd - Lora York.
3rd - Kim Ardueser.
4th - Sally Gilbert.
Fourth flight standings:
1st - Carol Palmer.
2nd - Kay Spieler.
3rd - Linda Axtell.
4th - Judy Jackson.
