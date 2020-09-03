There’s a lot of data when it comes to schools. Generally, it’s housed at the state or federal level. At a mere whim, you can see enrollment data, the number of students in special education, the results of standardized testing, how many teachers there are in relation to students, you name it.
But, there’s one glaring exception: How many students and teachers have, or have been exposed to, COVID-19.
Iowa’s governor mandated that schools return to in-person instruction this year, with great skepticism from her opponents. The mandate has prompted schools, particularly the metro ones, to file lawsuits questioning her authority.
Roughly two weeks into the school year, it’s too early to make firm observations over whether this will work long-term. How well it’s going varies from district to district, and sometimes from building to building inside of those districts.
But another hindrance lies in front of our faces: The state doesn’t report any COVID-19 information from the state’s 350-plus school districts.
While local data is often more timely than what is compiled by the state, reporting data through the state gives the public a more uniform and consistent view.
With school districts left to decide, individually, how they wish to inform their communities, we see the impacts of this almost immediately.
Each district has its own method. Different attorneys offer different opinions on what schools can legally say. This has led to some districts reporting next to no information to their communities, and other districts offering comprehensive daily data reporting.
The state needs to step forward with a solution for a more unified approach so that all districts report a baseline of data through the state. Then let the districts decide if they can, and should, report more information.
The Ottumwa Community School District recently launched a coronavirus update section, which will include a daily-updating table with COVID-19 case information by building.
The Centerville Community School District released districtwide information after more than two dozen of its students had been quarantined.
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District has issued multiple announcements to parents and has a section on their website where data is updated consistently on a districtwide level.
In the Pleasantville School District, they don’t regularly report data. On Wednesday, however, the district’s superintendent issued a detailed letter to parents identifying not only the grade level of an active case, but which classroom it came from.
The state should implement regular reporting of COVID-19 positive tests of students and staff, the number of those quarantined, and the district’s absentee rate by district. The data should be available on its coronavirus dashboard. Meanwhile, districts that wish to go the extra mile in their reporting could do so if they chose.