OTTUMWA — Mary Stewart lost an election for the State Senate District 41 seat two years ago by 808 votes, but she's back again after winning her party's nomination.
The 69-year-old Democrat is a retired educator, originally from Centerville but who has lived in Ottumwa since the 1970s. For more than 30 years, she worked at Indian Hills Community College, and in her early adult years went to school there, too.
Her experience is in the development of jobs and education programs, as well as economic development, she said.
Stewart said, "I did a lot of federal grant writing, worked with a bunch with businesses, industries and schools across the 10 counties [that IHCC serves] to either create job training opportunities for people, and in many cases to work with those companies to create jobs."
She thinks that experience would be beneficial to bring to Des Moines, if voters give her the opportunity to finish out the last two years of the term.
If elected, as a Democrat she would be in the minority in the legislature. The state house has a 59-41 Republican majority while the state Senate currently sees a 32-18 Republican majority. Stewart still thinks, however, she can make an impact.
"I would hope there is still an atmosphere in the state capitol that allows bipartisan work on any number of things that should be of common interest of legislators that would be a great benefit to the district," Stewart said.
Her biggest interests are in education and community colleges, which she said are involved in more than just education but also the broad economic development picture.
"I want to see funding for those things continue," Stewart said. "I think K-12 schools in particular need attention in terms of funding."
She believes local school boards are the best situated to make decisions on when and how schools return to face-to-face learning.
Stewart does not support efforts to allow tax dollars to be allocated toward private school districts, as proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Opponents often call the proposal "school vouchers."
While she herself is a graduate of the former Catholic school, St. Marys, in Centerville, she said public schools should be the focus of taxpayer dollars, as they are generally among the focuses of prospective businesses in communities.
"I don't recall ever hearing that a corporate or a business ask how many private schools do you have in the area [or] what's the quality of private schools," she said. "There's a place for those, too. ... I understand the benefit of that. But, public education is the democratic way to make sure that you have an informed and well-qualified citizenry."
She considers herself to be a people and resource connector. She is in favor of ensuring parents have options, "but I think we need to think about long term consequences compared to what are often short-term solutions."
In terms of Gov. Kim Reynolds' recent agenda proposals, Stewart said she "wants to make sure working families aren't taxed to death" and the state needs to balance its current budget surplus with current needs.
For instance, improvements to mental health mean increases in mental health funding. Stewart also said she supports rural broadband expansions, as well.
Contrary to a recent advertising campaign, Stewart said she is not an advocate for taking away guns.
"I have gun owners in my family," Stewart said. "Some of them are hunters, some of them simply like to target-shoot. ... I don't have any issue with people owning guns." She does advocate for permits for guns and requiring gun safety courses be taken. "I'm not an anti-Second Amendment person at all," she said.
Stewart considers herself pro-choice, but also pro-life. She explained that she feels the decision for an abortion is one for a woman and her doctor. Stewart criticized recent funding cuts for the state's family planning centers, and wants to see reforms for adoption. She also thinks services from prenatal care to birth control are things every woman in this state should have the right to.
Stewart also does not support the death penalty, and efforts to reinstate it in Iowa.