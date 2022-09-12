The Wapello County Board of Supervisors is set to award a contract for the long-planned window-replacement project during Tuesday's weekly meeting at the courthouse.
The county received three bids for the project, which will likely be completed next year using American Rescue Plan Act funding it received from the federal government.
Christner Contracting Inc. of Ottumwa was the low bidder and will receive the contract at just under $1.2 million, which is about what it will cost to complete the project, as estimated by an outside engineering firm. Two other bids were between $1.5 and $1.75 million.
According to the contract, all work is to be completed and "the project closed out by Feb. 29, 2024."
The project calls for the removal and replacement over over 100 windows on the building, and the supervisors have waited many years for available funding to accomplish it. Supervisor Jerry Parker said it takes about six months to construct the windows, and then there is the matter of installing the windows without interrupting daily work in the courthouse.
Related to the project, the supervisors are expected to file the recently completed asbestos and lead paint report that was required to be conducted before the window project could start. Very little asbestos and lead paint was detected in only a handful of areas.
In other business:
• The county is expected to abate property taxes at 326 Fairview Ave. Similar to a resolution taken up by the supervisors a few weeks ago, structures were destroyed by a fire, but property taxes remain for them, even if they no longer exist. The total property tax levied is $520 on two parcels.
• The supervisors are expected to approve a funding agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation regarding a bridge replacement project on Whiskey Ridge Road over Middle Avery Creek. The cost of the project is approximately $500,000.
• The supervisors are expected to approve the hire of Laura Anne Dille as a full-time clerk in he county assessor's office.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
