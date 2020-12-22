OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Board of Supervisors will discuss the possibility of a second testing period at the Test Iowa site during today's weekly meeting at the courthouse.
After closing up an outdoor tent site in June, the brick-and-mortar site opened at its current location at Jefferson Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Oct. 14, and has seen a steady increase of traffic. However, funding from the original CARES Act was only supposed to keep the clinic running for 13 weeks, or until the end of this year.
The supervisors in the past have been open to the possibility of continuing the service. Two days after the clinic opened, supervisor Jerry Parker said if there was a need to continue the clinic, the county would fund it, even though the clinic isn't serving just Wapello County. The clinic has also expanded its hours, particularly during the holiday period.
"We certainly would welcome funding from surrounding counties, but those people travel here and work here," Parker said during a press conference Oct. 16. "And if they have the virus, they're spreading it here. So I think we have a desire to correct not just inside Wapello County, but what may come here."
Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have been authorized for use so far, with the Moderna rollout expected soon, and both have shown about 95% efficacy in treating the virus, though both require two doses. AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are in the final trial phase with their vaccines.
However, Iowa is expected to only receive about 138,000 doses of the two approved vaccines by Dec. 27.
The supervisors will also have the final reading of Chapter 36 of the Flood Plain Management Ordinance; approval of the final reading will make the ordinance official.
There will also be recommendations of design agreements for two county bridges, one on Whiskey Ridge Road over Middle Avery Creek, and one on Lake Road over Village Creek.
The supervisors will likely approve construction plans for a bridge on 60th Avenue over Jordan Creek, where a wooden bridge would be replaced with a beam-in-slab bridge.
The county also will appoint Beth Doggett to the county conservation board, as well as hire Heather Schwarte to the kitchen staff in the sheriff's office.