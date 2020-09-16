Today ... Sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. ... Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. ... Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning. ... Friday night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 47. ... Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 71. ... Saturday night ... Clear, with a low around 47.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you