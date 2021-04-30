TODAY: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. SUNDAY: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. MONDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. MONDAY NIGHT: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
