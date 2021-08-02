Today ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Wednesday night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Thursday night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Weather, Page A8