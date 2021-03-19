Today ... Sunny, with a high near 59. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 40. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Sunday night ... A 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Monday ... A 50% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Monday night ... Rain. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Weather, Page A8