OTTUMWA — Winter has been warmer than average so far for Ottumwa. That’s about to change.
After a high in the mid-50s on Thursday, daytime highs for the next week will be stuck in the 30s. And Thursday’s forecast comes with a good chance of rain.
Here’s how the National Weather Service expects the week to play out. The rain that arrives Thursday will continue off and on through Friday, with a wintry mix possible Thursday night. Friday night marks the change from rain to snow.
That snow could continue into Saturday, though accumulation forecasts had not been released as of press time. Saturday’s high will only hit the upper 20s.
Unlike previous cold snaps, this one is expected to linger. The National Weather Service’s Ottumwa forecast does not extend beyond a week, but NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center expects below-normal temperatures for Iowa for the next eight to 14 days.
Mid-January is, on average, the coldest part of the year in Ottumwa. Daytime highs average just below freezing during this part of the month, so the temperatures are not significantly out of line with what might reasonably be expected.
It may be tempting to draw parallels with the start of 2019, which saw some warm temperatures early in January followed by record-shattering cold. That does not appear to be likely this year. That cold was caused by a vortex of polar air breaking off and dipping into the continental United States. It was also in some forecasts as much as a month ahead of its arrival.
There’s no such prediction for such an event in Iowa at this time. Longer-range outlooks, including those from accuweather.com and The Weather Channel, do not indicate an expectation of arctic temperatures in the next several weeks.