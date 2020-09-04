CORYDON — The Albia boys cross-country team finished second for second time this week, falling just four points short of winning the team title at the Wayne Invitational.
William Gillis and Tate Swartz followed Southeast Warren senior Randy Jimenez across the finish line, earning second and third-place finishes that helped propel Central Decatur to the team title with 43 points. Albia finished second with 47 points, bringing home five runners in the top 20 including a sixth-place run by Dawson Bonnett in 18:23.49.
Brock Ratliff finished ninth for the Blue Demons in 18:54.97. Max Teno crossed the finish line in 10th in 19:14.95.
The Albia girls finished in third place at Wayne with 74 points, 15 shy of second-place Mount Ayr and 26 shy of meet champion Chariton. Allison Major led the Lady Dees, placing ninth in 24:11.
Centerville freshman Lauren Phillips narrowly missed a top-10 finish in the girls race at Wayne, finishing 11th in 24:16.32 just over five seconds behind Clarke senior Katie Donaldson. Moravia junior Elizabeth Cremeens finished 67th in the girls race in 38:42.18.
Matthew Seals led the Moravia boys, finishing 46th overall in 22:37.41. Jobie Smith led the Centerville boys with a 83rd-place finish in 28:38.83.
West Burlington 25-25-25, Van Buren County 9-21-12
KEOSAUQUA — Isabel Manning had 16 Assists, 12 Digs and was a perfect 7-7 serving while adding two kills as the Warriors fell in the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division opener to the Falcons.
Chelsey Huff added 10 kills and was 10-11 serving with two digs. Kadence Nusbaum had eight digs and also was a perfect 7-7 serving while Jaelyn Boley added seven digs, two kills and was 9-9 serving.
Shea Scott racked up six digs and five kills while going 4-4 serving for the Warriors (2-2, 0-1 SEI south) while Ella Jirak had a pair of kills, a pair of assists and one dig. Holly Spees had three assiss, Annabelle Cormier record two digs and Brooklyn Cormeir was 3-3 serving while also coming up with a pair of digs.
Centerville 25-25, Central Decatur 15-17
OSCEOLA — The Redettes had their best night on the court, scoring a pair of sweeps starting with a win over the Cardinals in the first of three matches at Clarke’s home triangular.
Centerville 25-25, Clarke 15-21
OSCEOLA — The Redettes finished the night with a second straight two-game sweep, edging out the Indians in a battle of South Central Conference rivals.
Centerville (4-6) is scheduled to host Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday for Senior Night at Lakeview Gymnasium. EBF is scheduled to return to competition after suspending activities this week while going to hybrid learning after an outbreak of COVID-19 within the school district.
Colfax-Mingo 25-20-15, Moravia 14-25-7
LEON — Gracie Hoffman had four of Moravia’s 11 kills and was a perfect 13-13 in attacks for the Mohawks in a three-set loss to the Tigerhawks.
Isabel Haines added three ace serves in the loss. Morgan Van Dyke led all hitters in the match with 10 kills for Colfax-Mingo.
Ankeny Christian 21-24, Moravia 10-22
LEON — Hoffman drilled six more kills for the Mohawks, who bounced back from a tough opening set to nearly force another third and decisive set at the Southeast Warren quadrangular.
Southeast Warren 21-21, Moravia 11-12
LEON — The Mohawks finished the night falling to the Warhawks, who improved to 5-0 on the young season. Callie Benjamin stepped up to produce three kills at the net for Moravia while Josie Hartman led Southeast Warren with three aces and seven kills.
Moravia (1-3) hosts Melcher-Dallas next Tuesday.