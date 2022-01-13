MOULTON — Cole Hamilton led the charge for the Bluegrass-leading Mohawks, scoring 24 points while dishing out four assists keeping Moravia's perfect conference record in tact with an 89-25 win over Appanoose County rival Moulton-Udell on Tuesday.
Mason Hackathorn scored nearly half of Moulton-Udell's points, pacing the Eagles with 12. Moravia soared to a 60-point opening half, collecting 23 steals including seven by Jackson McDanel as four different Mohawks scored in double figures, keeping Moravia (11-1, 7-0 Bluegrass) tied at the top of the conference standings with Ankeny Christian with a showdown looming between the teams in Moravia on Jan. 18.
M-U (0-12, 0-8 Bluegrass) next hosts Melcher-Dallas on Friday, weather permitting. Moravia (1-11, 1-6 Bluegrass) traveled to Wayne for non-conference action on Thursday before a scheduled conference home contest with Mormon Trail on Friday.
Van Buren County 54, Central Lee 21
KEOSAUQUA — Jackson Manning led a spirited effort from the Warriors, who never looked back on Tuesday against Central Lee after jumping out to a 13-0 lead after one quarter.
Manning finished with 28 points to bring Van Buren County's eight-game losing streak to an end. Izaak Loeffler added 11 points while Anthony Duncan dominated in the paint, scoring six points while hauling in a team-high eight rebounds and swatting a game-high five blocked shots to give first-year head coach Trey Magnani.
Van Buren County (2-8, 2-7 SEI south) is scheduled to travel to Burlington-Notre Dame, weather permitting, on Friday.
Cardinal 70, Burlington-Notre Dame 62
ELDON — The Comets never looked back after jumping out to a 25-6 lead after one quarter, holding off the Nikes in the second half despite having the lead cut to just four points heading into the fourth.
Cardinal (8-4, 5-3 SEI south) will next host New London on Tuesday.
Winfield-Mount Union 59, Pekin 35
PEKIN — Cam Buffington led the charge for the Wolves with a 22-point, 13-rebound double-double in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Panthers.
Abram Edwards added a double-double of his own for Winfield-Mount Union, scoring 13 points while hauling in 10 rebounds. Jack Edwards added 11 points for the 11-1 Wolves, who pulled away in the second half to maintain a one-game lead over Mediapolis in the SEISC north standings.
Pekin (3-8, 3-5 SEI north) hosts Lone Tree on Monday.
BGM 41, Sigourney 40
BROOKLYN — Levi Crawford led the Savages with 19 points in a spirited comeback from a double-digit deficit in the second half. Sigourney's offensive struggles, however, proved to be too much as the Savages shot just under 19 percent (13-70) from the field and made just five of 32 shots from 3-point territory.
Sigourney (7-6, 5-5 SICL) traveled to Columbus for non-conference action on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Moulton-Udell 34, Moravia 13
MOULTON — Adriana Howard's 16-point, 10-rebound double-double lifted the Eagles to a win in the latest chapter of Appanoose County's two Bluegrass Conference rivals.
Abbie Probasco added 11 points, seven rebounds and a game-high seven assists for the Eagles. Kaylen Robinson led Moravia with five points while Alexa Bedford added four points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Mohawks.
M-U (4-9, 3-5 Bluegrass) hosts Melcher-Dallas on Friday. Moravia (1-11, 1-6 Bluegrass) traveled to Wayne for non-conference action on Thursday.
Fairfield 61, PCM 19
MONROE — Danielle Breen outscored the Mustangs on her own, pouring in a game-high 21 points leading the Trojans to a non-conference win.
Danielle Breen added 14 points and collected six of Fairfield's 16 steals in the win. Kelsey Pacha dominated the glass, collecting 13 rebounds for the Trojans in a win over the Mustangs and head coach Samantha Allison-Rodriguez, a former Fairfield standout.
Fairfield (6-4) returned to Southeast Conference play on Thursday hosting Mount Pleasant.
No. 7 (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame 56, Cardinal 24
ELDON — Megan Harrell's solid floor game lifted the seventh-ranked Nikes to their 12th straight win this season. Harrell scored a game-high 15 points, grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds and dished out a game-best five assists.
Nicoa McClure led Cardinal with seven points. Kinsey Hissem added six points while Emma Becker scored four points, grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and collected a team-leading three assists.
Cardinal (3-10, 1-9 SEI south) hosts New London on Tuesday. Friday's scheduled games at Holy Trinity has been postponed until Jan. 24.
Winfield-Mount Union 50, Pekin 30
PEKIN — Bradie Buffington racked up a double-double for the Wolves, scoring 15 points while grabbing 12 rebounds in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Panthers.
Pekin (3-8, 3-6 SEI north) will make up a conference doubleheader at home with Lone Tree that was originally postponed last week. Friday's scheduled games with Mediapolis have been postponed until Feb. 7.
Sigourney 44, BGM 10
BROOKLYN — The Savages shut out the Bears in the opening quarter and never looked back in the South Iowa Cedar League triumph.
Sigourney (7-7, 5-5 SICL) steps out of conference on Thursday for a trip to Columbus.
Central Lee 46, Van Buren County 31
KEOSAUQUA — Ivy Davidson produced a double-double with a team-leading 10 points and game-high 12 rebounds for the Warriors in a tough Southeast Iowa Superconference loss to the Hawks.
Van Buren County (2-9, 1-4 SEI south) heads to unbeaten, seventh-ranked (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame on Friday, weather permitting.