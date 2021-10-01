Today ... A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west-southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Tonight ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Sunday ... A chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a chance of showers after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light west-northwest wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Sunday night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Weather, Page A8