Today ... A slight chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Tonight ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Thursday ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible. Thursday night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
