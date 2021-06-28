Today ... Showers and thunderstorms. High near 79. South-southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West-southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Wednesday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Wednesday night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
