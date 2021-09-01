Today ... Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light east-southeast wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Tonight ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East-southeast wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Friday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South-southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible. Friday night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Weather, Page A8