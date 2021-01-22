Today ... A 30 percent chance of snow after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Saturday nightA chance of snow before 2 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 27 by midnight. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south-southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming north-northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Sunday night ... A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 24.
