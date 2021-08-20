Today .... Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Tonight ... Clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south-southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Sunday night ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Weather, Page A8