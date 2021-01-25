Winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. today. Today ... Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 27. North wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Tonight ... A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind around 7 mph. Wednesday ... A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Wednesday night ... Mostly clear, with a low around -1.
Weather, Page A8