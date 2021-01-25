Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Snow this evening will become lighter late. Low 22F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become lighter late. Low 22F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.