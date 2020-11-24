OTTUMWA — The tightest U.S. House race in the nation has gotten even more narrow, as 24 counties work to complete a total recount of votes.
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, still leads Democrat Rita Hart by 41 votes as of Tuesday evening. Data from the Iowa Secretary of State suggests that there are still roughly nine counties that need to complete and file their recount results.
The counties outstanding include Johnson, Scott and Clinton, which all had a majority of voters casting ballots for Hart.
Hart's campaign requested the recount this month after results showed her behind Miller-Meeks by 47 votes. There were more than 394,000 ballots cast in the 24-county congressional district.
Democrat Dave Loebsack has held the district for the last 14 years, but he is retiring after his current term.
The Associated Press has not yet called the race, and won't until the state certifies Nov. 30 following the recount. Miller-Meeks has declared victory twice.
After the initial election night counting, Miller-Meeks' lead was just under 300 votes. Then Hart took the lead by less than 200 votes after a vote reporting error was discovered in Jasper County. The lead switched again after more votes for Miller-Meeks was discovered in Lucas County, giving her a 47 vote lead.
Recount drama was more prevalent in Scott County, where the Miller-Meeks campaign contends that a “hybrid” voting style used in the county was illegal.
The recount board there recounted some votes by hand and others by machine. The Hart campaign said that the recount board — which includes one position designated by each campaign and another mutually agreed upon — agreed to conduct the votes that way five days prior.
“The Miller-Meeks campaign had no complaints during those five days, and is only now questioning the recount process as they lose ground,” a statement from the Hart campaign read.
A statement from the Miller-Meeks campaign said their designee on the board signed each of the five recount sheets but wrote “with objection noted” by the signature.
The Quad-City Times reported Tuesday, citing an attorney with the Hart campaign, that Hart will gain a net of 26 votes from Scott Count. That will tighten the race to less than two dozen votes.
Wapello County finished its recount this week, reporting no change in the results reported on election night.