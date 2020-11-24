OTTUMWA — Peggy Umlauf, Community 1st Credit Union mortgage originator, was recently recognized for her work in 2019.
At the virtual Iowa Mortgage Association virtual fall convention last month, Umlauf received the Winner’s Circle Award, which requires a mortgage originator in the state to produce a minimum of $15 million or 100 units of residential loan volume in 2019.
Umlaut is based at the Richmond Avenue location and has been employed with the credit union since July 2010. She and her family live in Blakesburg.