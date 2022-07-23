OTTUMWA — Bible Baptist Church invites all children ages four through sixth grade to join them for Vacation Bible School beginning Monday, Aug. 1st through Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 6:30-8:35 pm.
The theme is “Zoomerang.” Each day, kids will learn more about the sanctity of human life and that all of life is precious. There will be Bible stories, singing, games, snacks and more.
For information or to register, email the church at biblebaptistott@yahoo.com or call the church office at 641-682-9609. The church is located at 944 W. Williams in Ottumwa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.