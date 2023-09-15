OTTUMWA — A few hours after Gregory Showalter Sr. and Helen Showalter were captured on home surveillance video leaving their residence, Gregory returned home alone.
Upon his arrival, he informed family members that he and Helen had engaged in a heated argument during their visit to the Cliffland River Access along the Des Moines River. He reported that Helen had told him to "go f--- himself," and he had, in response, called her a "b----" and said she could walk home.
Once Gregory returned home, he told family members to search for Helen and bring her home, leaving him alone with the vehicle.
When officers arrived later, they initiated a search and detected a strong bleach odor in the rear of the vehicle, where they also discovered what appeared to be blood.
This evidence emerged on Friday as 14 jurors listened to testimony from three investigators, heard audio recordings of the family they had captured during their investigation, and viewed videos recorded by the Showalter family's surveillance system.
This marked the third day of the evidence presentation for Gregory Showalter Sr., who faces charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, willful injury, and domestic abuse assault by impeding breathing or circulation. He had pled not guilty to all charges. The most severe charge, first-degree murder, carries a mandatory life sentence without parole upon conviction.
Helen was last seen alive in Showalter's surveillance video on July 31, 2021. The same video showed Gregory pacing around the driveway, with the front of a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer in view.
Officers detected a strong bleach-like odor and observed signs of the chemical product's use on the cargo area's floorboards in the vehicle's rear. Law enforcement also noticed a few small blood spots or drips, which were documented as part of a search warrant and their initial investigation into Helen's disappearance.
The jury first heard from Miguel Torres, currently a sheriff's deputy, who had not yet completed the law enforcement academy at the time of Helen's disappearance. He was dispatched to the Showalter residence at 333 Evergreen in Ottumwa.
As he conducted his investigation, indications of foul play began to surface. Torres reported his suspicions to his supervisor, Wapello County Chief Deputy Sheriff Martin Wonderlin, who arrived at the scene and shared similar concerns within about half an hour.
Investigators subsequently sought assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and commenced the process of drafting a search warrant.
To conclude the day, jurors heard from Don Schnitker, who was a special agent of the DCI assigned to the case at the time. As he testified, prosecutors played video clips obtained from Showalter's surveillance system. Testimony came to a mutual pause at 4 p.m. during his examination, with plans to resume on Tuesday due to staffing constraints, as the court is not in session on Monday.
During Friday's testimony, Schnitker revealed the discovery of a single flip-flop inside the Trailblazer's rear area during the execution of a search warrant on the vehicle. A matching flip-flop was found at the Cliffland River Access area, near where Helen's body had been discovered floating face down in the Des Moines River. Investigators confirmed that both flip-flops belonged to Helen, displaying the same pattern and size.
On Thursday, a forensic pathologist employed by the state had testified Helen's death was a homicide, and her cause of death was strangulation and blunt force trauma, a finding that has been disputed by Gregory's defense team.
The trial will reconvene at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday in Wapello County and is expected to conclude by the following Wednesday.
