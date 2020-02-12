The Ottumwa Courier is looking for an ambitious reporter who can continue a winning streak in business and educational coverage. We're looking for somone who would rather be out chasing stories than sitting behind a desk, who can contribute quick, clean copy, and who knows how to use a camera.
A couple years' experience is preferred, but recent graduates with talent and a great work ethic will definitely be considered. If that sounds like you, come join our close-knit newsroom in southeast Iowa. Our paper is part of a group owned by CNHI in the area, and has the potential for advancement within the company.
Please submit resumes and clips to Managing Editor Matt Milner at mmilner@ottumwacourier.com.