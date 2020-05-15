OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Conservation Board office will remain closed until at least May 27.
The decision was made in collaboration with Wapello County Emergency Management, the local public health department, county supervisors, and the county attorney.
The nature center, cabins, campground, shelters and public restrooms at Pioneer Ridge Nature Area will also stay closed. County parks remain open for fishing, hiking and hunting. People who visit the parks are asked to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on social distancing and group gatherings.
At this time cabin and shelter reservations are suspended and watercraft rentals and concessions are not permitted. County Conservation offices, visitor and nature centers will also remain closed.
All trails at the Pioneer Ridge Nature Area remain closed until further notice. Residents can stay updated on Wapello CCB closures, events and trail statuses by visiting Pioneer Ridge’s Facebook page or at https://conservation.wapellocounty.org For questions contact the CCB office at 641-682-3091 or pioneerridge@wapellocounty.org.