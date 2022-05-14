Age: 53
Hometown: Ottumwa
Political affiliation: Republican
Current occupation: Has worked in the county's secondary roads department for the past seven years.
Community organization involvement: Served as a county sheriff reserve for 11 years, Blakesburg truck and tractor pull.
Prior elected offices: Union steward
Why are you seeking election, and what do you hope to accomplish?
Rosenbalm pointed to being a lifelong resident of the county and grew up with a farming background, and has 18 years of customer service experience. He hopes to save taxpayers money by "eliminating unnecessary and wasteful spending." He also aims to help bring new industry and businesses to the county, and increase funding toward infrastructure and repairing city and county streets.
What are your views on cooperation between Wapello County and the City of Ottumwa, and what should be done to strengthen and/or maintain that relationship?
"Communication is key for the betterment of Ottumwa and Wapello County. We need to be respectful of old and new ideas brought forth. Working together is the only way to best serve our residents and community."