Wayne Huit did not return a completed questionnaire to the Ottumwa Courier for publication, and instead referred the public to his county biographical page. Huit is running as a Democrat. He has served on the Board of Supervisors since 2019.
Wapello County supervisor candidate: Wayne Huit
From the Meet the candidates for the Wapello County Board of Supervisors series
Norma Jean Phillips Carder, 84, passed May 5, 2022 following an extended illness. Cremation arrangements are being made by Nashville Cremation Center. A celebration of life in Ottumwa is scheduled on June 11, 2022.
