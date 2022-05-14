Wapello County supervisor candidate: Wayne Huit

Wayne Huit did not return a completed questionnaire to the Ottumwa Courier for publication, and instead referred the public to his county biographical page. Huit is running as a Democrat. He has served on the Board of Supervisors since 2019.

