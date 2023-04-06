NEWTON, KS — The Indian Hills men's golf team rolled through the Prairie Dunes Collegiate to place first overall with an eight-over-par 560 at the historic Prairie Dunes Golf Course on Tuesday. The Warriors were led by Mitchell Revie's first-career first-place individual finish.
"The team played great this week," stated IHCC head men's golf coach Michael Wetrich. "Very proud of how they hit the ball and managed their way around a championship level course. Excited for the team and for Mitch to get his first individual collegiate victory."
Revie led the 90-player field with a top score of a two-under-par 138. Revie fired a tournament-best 64 in the first round to power past the field.
The sophomore led the field with a five-under-par on all par-5 holes and also produced a tournament-best nine birdies. Revie also added an eagle on the par-5 17th hole in the opening round.
Along with Revie, the Warriors saw three additional individuals place in the top four of the tournament. Edouard Cereto posted an even-par 140 over the course of the two rounds to place third overall while Taimur Malik and Gaspar Glaudas (Sainte Tulle, France/Shattuck St-Mary's) each posted a one-over-par 141 to tie for fourth overall.
Freshman Shinju Aoki, this week's Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Player of the Week, tied for 21st overall to score for the Warriors.
As a team, the Warriors dominated the field, leading the tournament in pars and birdies while also leading the pack in all par-3, par-4, and par-5 holes.
Indian Hills is back in action next week at the Bethany College Classic at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton, Kansas.
