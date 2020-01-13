OTTUMWA — Last week’s forecast wasn’t entirely wrong. Southeast Iowa did get significant wintry weather. But there was a lot more ice and a lot less snow than forecasters predicted.
What was supposed to be a light glaze of ice at most turned into a considerable amount of freezing rain on Friday. It wasn’t as bad as some years have seen, but it was still enough to take down limbs and even a few trees around Ottumwa. And the snowfall, which forecasters had said would be several inches, was barely enough to hide the ice-covered grass.
The area will get a chance to get rid of some of that mess this week, as highs will generally be well above freezing each day through Wednesday. But winter is not finished with the area yet. Another winter storm will move into Iowa Thursday night and Friday.
It’s not yet clear what kind of totals that storm may bring, but the National Weather Service forecast indicates it could be a sloppy mess. Snow will yield to rain as the day goes on before turning back into snow after the sun goes down.