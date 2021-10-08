FAIRFIELD — Staci Worley, a nurse at Jefferson County Health Center, recently received the 2021 Outstanding Nurse Leader Award from the Iowa Organization of Nurse Leadership.
Worley has managed the emergency department at the hospital for about 15 years and been with the hospital for 17 out of her 20 years in the health care industry. She was officially recognized with the award during the Iowa Hospital Association's annual meeting earlier this month.
"As our emergency and education manager, Staci is an exceptional nursing leader at JCHS," said Jacque Bookin-Nosbisch, chief nursing officer at the hospital. "She always leads by example and serves her staff with a servant leadership philosophy. She is a shining example to follow for everyone in the nursing profession.
"We're so happy for her and she is truly deserving of this honor."
Only one nurse across the state receives the award each year. Recipients must demonstrate outstanding achievement in nursing management and nursing leadership.
Worley, a Mount Mercy College graduate with a bachelor's degree in nursing, is a registered nurse who also sits on several local committees to organize emergency services throughout Jefferson County and helps maintain disaster preparedness standards in the region.